Tsering visits development projects in Raga

RAGA, 17 Dec: PWD adviser Phurpa Tsering visited various ongoing development projects here in Kamle district on Thursday.

The projects include upgrading of the 40-bedded hospital; the district secretariat; improvement of the district headquarters’ township roads and the CC road from NH 13 to the proposed district headquarters in Yada; and the under-construction water treatment plant in Yada.

Interacting with the contractor of M/s Tayo Enterprise, which is constructing the secretariat building, Tsering asked the contractor to “complete the works at the earliest possible, without waiting for fund.”

He gave assurance with regard to construction of a PWD division office and a PWD EE quarters in Raga, and with regard to an all-weather road from NH 13 to Gaa village in Kamporijo block.

Expressing happiness over the progress of various developmental works, Tsering assured to provide assistance in “releasing the balance funds for the projects.”

Tsering was accompanied by local MLA Tarin Dakpe

and government officers during his visit.

On Friday, Tsering visited Puchigeko circle headquarters and gave assurance that he would have a multipurpose community hall constructed in Puchigeko and a rostrum at the general ground of the PAAT Welfare Society in Muri Mugli. (DIPRO)