MLA urges society to extend help for early completion of NH 13

MURI MUGLI, 17 Dec: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering called upon the PAAT Welfare Society (PWS) of Kamle district to extend all possible help to the highway department and the construction company for early completion of NH 13, a part of the larger Trans-Arunachal Highway network.

“The society should also show the path of development to the other people of the district, which is young but a progressing district,” said Tsering, who is also the adviser to the PWD minister, during the general conference of the PWS here in Puchigeko circle on 14 December.

“Poor and rich members of the PWS should share loving, caring and helping each other for the survival of the PAAT society, since without love, any progress made is like an incomplete endeavour,” Tsering said.

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi urged the members of the PWS to “lead in all fronts for all-round development of Kamle district.”

He said that “actual development cannot be achieved if the youths, intellectuals and senior members of

the society do not extend full cooperation to the government and to the district administration.”

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe said that the main aim of clan-based organisations “should be to focus on helping each other in time of medical emergency and distress, and to promote good social activities, including fight against drug abuse by the young people.”

Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido also spoke. (DIPRO)