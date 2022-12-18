Promote cultural harmony: TCS

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 17 Dec: Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Largi Rigia urged every community- and clan-based organisation to promote communal harmony and render selfless service in the interest of the society.

Addressing a conference organised by the Nasi Welfare Society in Lega village, Rigia

also advocated preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Tagin community, and promotion of the local dialects, “especially during communication with their families in the house.”

Stressing on the need to preserve the flora and fauna in the district, he appealed to the people to refrain from poaching wildlife.

He also urged the public to “comply with the various guidelines issued by the TCS, pertaining to different social issues, especially in Tagin marriage code among the Tagins.”

TCS Dumporijo unit president Tabi Bage spoke on “rampant drug abuse in the area,” and on recent issues related to drug abuse in the district.

He appealed to parents and guardians to “keep strict vigilance on their children’s activities, especially to keep them away from drugs and other hazardous substances.”

Various cultural programmes and sports competitions were organised as part of the programme, and achievers were felicitated.

Members of the TCS and other Tagin clan-based organisations attended the conference.