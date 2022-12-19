Tana Tara wins bronze at Asian Kickboxing C’ships

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: Tana Tara of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a bronze medal at the Asian Kickboxing Championships-2022, which ended in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

He won the medal in the point fighting event in the below 63 kg category. Tara was awarded the bronze after he lost to his opponent from Korea in the semifinal.

On Saturday, Bialok Ragit and Rajiv Ali had won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively, in the event.

This is the first time that kickboxers from Arunachal have won medals in the Asian Championships.

“Winning medals in Asian Championship, especially in martial arts, is a huge achievement,” said Kickboxing Association of Arunachal secretary Charu Govin.

Four kickboxers from the state had participated in the championship.

Govin said that they had participated in the event without any financial assistance from the government.

He said that kickboxing is likely to be included as an Olympic event anytime in the near future, and that kickboxers from Arunachal can win medals at the top sporting event of the earth if they get proper support.

He also informed that the kickboxers from the state have already made the state proud by winning several medals at the national level.

Stating that the achievements made so far could be possible because of the able guidance of the association’s president Bulang Marik, Govin said that the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal would continue to work hard for development and popularisation of kickboxing in the state.