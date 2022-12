ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: A Bangladeshi national, identified as Pijues Kumar Saha, who had been convicted of entering the state without valid documents as per the Foreigners Act in December 2021, and had been handed a one-year sentence by the court, was released and deported by the capital police on 17 December.

A team of the capital police, under SI AK Jha, handed over the Bangladeshi national to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Dawki-Tamabil police check post in Meghalaya.