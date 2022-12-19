Mayor launches swasthya vahan

BANDERDEWA, 18 Dec: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang launched a swasthya vahan during an IEC programme here on Saturday, in the presence of IMC Commissioner Likha Teji, Assistant Commissioner Datum Gadi, corporators, and others.

Led by the mayor, the IMC team took part in a solid waste management programme in Banderdewa and Nirjuli, and in five locations in Naharlagun and Papu Nallah, and apprised the locals of the penalties for littering on the streets, highway, rivers, drains, streams, etc.

The mayor said that the programme will be held in major locations in Itanagar in the coming days.

IMC brand ambassador and former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu informed the public about various penalties, IMC app 101, garbage management, etc. (DIPRO)