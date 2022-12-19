Work on arch bridge and rly bridge picking up pace

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Dec: Work on two of the most important infrastructure projects in the Itanagar Capital Region – the double-lane arch bridge to connect Borum with Naharlagun, and the two-lane railway bridge to connect the Yupia railway station with Lekhi – is finally progressing at a much faster speed.

Once completed, these bridges, being constructed over the Pachin river, will considerably ease traffic on NH 415, and are expected to reduce traffic snarls in the township area.

The double-lane arch bridge to connect Borum with Naharlagun is almost completed and is expected to open for traffic by the end of January.

“The bridge is completed and only finishing touches are being given. The approach road on the helipad side needs some major finishing. By January-end it will be open for traffic after completing formalities like load testing, etc. This time we are pretty sure about the deadline,” said an official of the construction agency.

It is a 90 metres long two-lane arch bridge with a footpath facility. Initially, Rs 5.49 crore had been sanctioned for a single-lane steel bridge. The Naharlagun PWD division had floated the tender in January 2017, and the whole process was completed by March of that year. However, the work started only in May of that year. But later, the PWD decided to change the design and convert a single lane steel bridge into a two-lane arch bridge.

“The finalisation of bridge design took a lot of time. After that again, Covid-19 hit the work. All these factors contributed to the delay in the completion of the bridge on time,” he added.

On the other hand, the two-lane railway bridge to connect the Yupia railway station with Lekhi is also picking up pace. This bridge has been delayed due to faulty design and lack of funding from the Railways.

“This bridge also faced a design issue, which has been sorted out. The work is now being taken up on a war footing. It has a target of March, but might be delayed. However, it should be completed at least by May next year,” said an official.

At present, commuters have to depend only on NH 415, due to which constant traffic jams are witnessed in Naharlagun. The completion of the two bridges will not only ease traffic congestion but also aid in the construction of the four-lane lane highway.