Dist level science congress conducted

AALO, 19 Dec: Government Secondary School (GSS) Dego stood first in the district-level science congress/science exhibition for West Siang district.

GSS Darak and GHSS Aalo secured the second and the third position, respectively.

The event was conducted by West Siang DDSE Yidak Angu at GSS Dego on Monday. Students of Classes 9 and 10 from various secondary and higher secondary schools of the district participated in the congress/exhibition.

DC Penga Tato advised the students to participate in such events, and to be disciplined and hardworking. (DIPRO)