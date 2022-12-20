Kamesh Salam receives Balipara Foundation Award

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: South Asia Bamboo Foundation executive director Kamesh Salam was given the Balipara Foundation Award “for his pioneering efforts in entitling the World Bamboo Day and his numerous contribution for over three decades in the field of bamboo, on 11 December at the Independent University in Dhaka, Bangladesh,” according to a release from the foundation.

“His work and continued consultation on capacity building, technology induction, monitoring, implementation, and developing marketing strategies for cane and bamboo industries based on the needs and availability of local resources for the United Nations Development Programme remains of immense value to the worldwide view of the role and importance of bamboo in South and South-East Asia,” the release said.

The Balipara Foundation Award is an initiative of the Balipara Foundation to celebrate the life and works of exceptional personalities and organisations in the eastern Himalayan region towards nature conservation, livelihood, and community development, it added.