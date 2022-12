CHONGKHAM, 19 Dec: The residents of Tisu and nearby villages benefitted from services provided by various government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Namsai district on Monday.

The camp was inaugurated by ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, in the presence of DC CR Khampa, ADC S Mining, HoDs, GBs, PRI members, and others. (DIPRO)