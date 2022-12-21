APYC condemns CM, Rijiju’s statements

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Tuesday strongly condemned the statements made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the aftermath of the Yangtse incident.

While the CM said that “India is not in 1962 Jawaharlal Nehru’s era but in 2022 Narendra Modi’s era,” the latter termed Rahul Gandhi “a huge embarrassment for the country,” the APYC stated in a release.

“Comparing Nehru’s era with today’s Modi era economically and militarily is a far cry as India’s economic condition at that time was deplorable and nowhere comparable with present times. Now India is ranked 5th largest economy and 4th strongest military in the world, which position was majorly built during the Congress regimes,” it said.

It also slammed Rijiju’s statement against Rahul Gandhi “for speaking the truth regarding the Centre’s unpreparedness towards Chinese threat,” and termed Rijiju’s statement unacceptable and condemnable.

“Silencing critics by making all sorts of derogatory comments has been the tactic of the BJP government to divert people’s attention from main issues and conceal their failures. In fact, he (Rijiju) himself has miserably failed to resolve issues with the Chinese counterpart on many instances, like the Tapor Pullom case, since 2015, aggression and abduction of Arunachali youths by the PLA,” the release said.

“Instead of mudslinging opposition leaders, the union minister should focus on his moral responsibilities as people’s representative and accept and raise the clash of Indian Army with Chinese PLA along the LAC as national concern,” the APYC added.