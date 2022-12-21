Covid situation in China worries the world

China is once again battling severe Covid infections. After the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the country is experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. Hospitals are completely overwhelmed in China. One of the most prominent epidemiologists and health economists, Eric Feigl-Ding, estimates that more than 60 percent of China and 10 percent of Earth’s population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

With the death rate rising and infection growing in China, the rest of the world, in particular India, has to remain alert. What worries the world most is that China is not properly sharing the information about this new wave of infection that is hitting the country hard. The communist regime tends to always hide information. India, which is already in a tense standoff with China over a border row, should initiate action to prevent a China-like situation. The country has suffered hard due to Covid and the lockdowns imposed due to it. India simply cannot afford to face another new wave of infection. Strict travelling restrictions should be imposed. People coming from China should be subjected to strict quarantine measures. Further, India also needs to speed up Covid vaccination, including rolling out booster doses.