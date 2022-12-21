Over 300 benefit from health camp

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 20 Dec: More than 300 patients from Jonai in Assam and Ruksin area in East Siang district benefitted from a free health camp conducted by the Indian Army at the Jonai Town Club in neighbouring Assam on Tuesday.

The camp was organised by the 20th battalion of the Dogra Regiment stationed at Rayang in East Siang district, with support from the Jonai subdivision administration and the Jonai block PHC staff.

Army Medical Officer Major Rohit Lodha said that “our noble effort is to ensure health benefits for the poor families who are unable to afford medical treatment costs.”

Army officers, along with Jonai SDO (Civil) Pradeep Kr Dwivedi, Jonai Election Officer Gayatri Patir, and the medical officers of Jonai PHC were present at the health camp.