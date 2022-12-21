Kayaking expedition organised

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Ane Siang Tours and Expeditions on Sunday organised a daylong kayaking expedition on the Yembung river (Kebang village) in Siang district, in order to promote and create awareness on water sports in the area.

Later in the day, a short training on river rafting and kayaking was given to youths.

Kebang ZPM Topi Jerang, who flagged off the expedition, advised the youths to “take advantage of the programme and engage themselves in water sports activities for sustainable livelihood.” She also assured to organise such events for the youths in the coming days.

The three-member kayaking team was led by mountaineer and kayaker Kishon Tekseng. The other two members were renowned river guides from Upper Siang, Anand Tekseng and Agur Litin.

Tekseng while briefing the participants during the short training said that “the area has vast scopes for adventure sports activities like river rafting, kayaking, bird watching, and trekking.”