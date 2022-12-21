MLA announces construction of mini-stadium in Lapnan village

KHONSA, 20 Dec: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin announced that a mini-stadium will be constructed in Lapnan village in Tirap district, following a request from the villagers.

Attending the 9th foundation day of Lapnan village on Tuesday, Sawin lauded the villagers for preserving their culture and traditions. He also responded positively to a request from the villagers to maintain/repair the approach road to the Lapnan village chief’s residence.

The MLA also felicitated important personalities of the village.

Sawin also attended a programme organised under the Good Governance Week in the village and distributed pamphlets containing information about various state and central government schemes to the people of Lapnan.

Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the people of the district to avail the various schemes sponsored by the state and the central governments for the welfare of the people.

LFD president Nisai Khoiyang made a presentation on the village, the language(s) spoken by the people of the village, and their culture and traditions.

Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, SP Kardak Riba, 6 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Aman Aluhwalia, Tirap district BJP president Kamrang Tesia, members of the Tirap Indigenous People Society, and the chiefs of Kheti and Luthong, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)