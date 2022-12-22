Annual sports meet of 20 Bn, ITBP Aalo held

AALO, 21 Dec: The 20 Bn ITBP here conducted an annual sports meet at the ITBP public school ground from 17 to 20 December last.

Around 100 students participated in various events like football, tug of war, badminton, 400 meter relay race, shot put throw etc. during the meet.

The closing ceremony of the event was attended by 20 Bn ITBP, Aalo commandant Dharampal Singh Rawat who, in his address, urged the jawans and students to remain fit and strong.

The commandant later gave away the prizes to all the winners. (DIPRO)