Training on PPC for Leparada concludes

BASAR, 21 Dec: Over 300 participants took part in a three-day district-level training on people’s plan campaign (PPC) for achieving localization of sustainable development goals 2023-24 for Leparada district, which concluded here on Wednesday.

Assistant director-cum-course coordinator Rodo Bui advised the PRIs to maintain records properly and get themselves updated with day to day activities. He underscored the importance of record keeping and suggested the PRIs to work harder for proper and vibrant development of rural areas.

Leparada DPDO-cum-PD DRDA Murnya Kakki urged the PRI members to get updated with govt. policies and programmes and to go through the materials provided during the training.

The inaugural day of the training was attended by Leparada ZPC Nyabi Jini Dirchi and ADC Jummar Bam. (DIPRO)