Govt to initiate departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The state government has decided to initiate a departmental inquiry against the government servants involved in APPSC AE paper leak case. The inquiry will be fast tracked.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Wednesday.

It has also been decided that the state government will take up with the High Court to designate one court exclusively for early hearing and efficient trial.

The cabinet resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of the ‘Whistle-blower Act’ in the state.

Further, the Grievance Cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders.

The SOP recommended by the committee for conduct of examinations will be forwarded to the Commission.

Khandu had earlier called for stricter SOP for the Commission in tune with those of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. He had opined that due to lack of a proper SOP in the Commission, few individuals with vested interest had the courage to manipulate the system and harm the sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the state.

“No one involved in the scam will be allowed to go scot free,” the Chief Minister said. (CMO)