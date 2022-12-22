Wildfire breaks out in jungles of Wakka after AR fires illumination round(s)

LONGDING, 21 Dec: A massive wildfire broke out in the jungles of Wakka village in Longding district around 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

The wildfire was reportedly caused by firing of illumination round(s) by the Wakka-based 6 Assam Rifles (AR), while chasing insurgents belonging to NSCN (KYA).

The fire spread all around within a few minutes and became unstoppable.

Hundreds of villagers risking their lives swung into action and doused the wildfire after three hours of rigorous efforts.

During the operation, few villagers received minor injuries.

Thirty-nine houses were also partially damaged after the owners dismantled their houses apprehending that the fire might engulf their dwellings.

However, there were no reports any loss of life or death of animal.

Four fire fighters along with two fire tenders from district headquarters here were also rushed to the village to fight the fire in case it spread to the village. The Wakka police station OC was also present. (DIPRO)