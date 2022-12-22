Arunachal govt asks district authorities to send COVID-positive samples for genome sequencing

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: As several countries are witnessing a sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government has directed district health authorities to ensure genome sequencing of samples that are found coronavirus-positive, an official said here on Wednesday.

The direction comes after the Centre has requested all states to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples as far as possible to track variants of the virus.

“We will continue to focus on testing. Samples of those who are found positive for COVID-19 will be sent for genome sequencing as instructed by the Union Health Ministry for timely detection of variants of coronavirus,” State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all the states and union territories, on Tuesday asked authorities concerned to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs).

He also said it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China have witnessed a sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases.

Jampa said Arunachal Pradesh now has only one active coronavirus case that was detected through a rapid antigen test.

“We will have to reactivate our RT-PCR laboratory, and if any sample is found positive for the virus, it will be sent for genome sequencing. Testing is regularly going on but on a low scale. We will intensify it after getting the necessary instructions from the Centre. We have written to all the district health authorities to be on alert,” he said.

It would be too early to go for stringent measures, the SSO said.

State health & family welfare special secretary Vivek HP on Wednesday wrote to all district medical officers, directing them to review their preparedness in terms of the availability of beds with oxygen support, testing kits, rapid response teams and stock of essential medicines, ease of access to services, such as ambulance, to ensure proper public health response to any possible surge of COVID-19 cases in the districts.

The state health department also instructed all districts to ensure genome sequencing of coronavirus-positive samples.

“The operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of COVID-19, issued by union ministry of health & family welfare in June 2022, call for early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance,” the letter said.

Depending on the ground situation and local COVID-19 caseload, district control rooms should remain functional round the clock to provide validated guidance or support to patients, the secretary said in the letter.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported 66,890 COVID-19 cases, while 296 people succumbed to the infection. (PTI)