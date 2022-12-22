Lokhande lays foundation for development of Mabung MHS

BOLENG, 21 Dec: Planning, investment and hydropower commissioner PS Lokhande laid the foundation stone for development of Mabung Multipurpose MHS (2X500 kw) at Peging Bote during his two-day visit here in Siang district.

Lokhande, accompanied by local MLA Ojing Tasing, deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng and others, also inspected the ongoing construction of the mini secretariat, district hospital and DDUSY project during his visit on 20 and 21 December.

He also reviewed various state and centrally-sponsored projects in the district and advised HoDs to complete the works within the stipulated time.

Lokhande asked the DC to monitor all the projects.

The commissioner also had an interactive meeting with the MLA, panchayat members and GBs on various development programmes in the district. (DIPRO)