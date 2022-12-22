Seminar on cultivation & marketing of spices commences at CHF

PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: A two-day state level seminar on technological advancements in cultivation, post-harvest handling and marketing of spices commenced at College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Participating in the seminar, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu spoke on the roles of scientists and extension personnel in addressing the challenges of spice growers in the state.

Dean of CHF prof. BN Hazarika highlighted the importance of technological interventions in spices production, processing and marketing.

Apex Professional University VC Dr. P Ajith Kumar also addressed during the session.

Various stakeholders, including progressive farmers, subject matter specialists of KVKs, ICAR scientists and officers of the line departments attended the first day of the seminar.