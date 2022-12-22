KVK organizes awareness prog on natural farming

TAWANG, 21 Dec: The KVK organized an awareness programme on natural farming here on Wednesday.

The subject matter specialist (SMS) in agronomy explained in detail about preparation and application of ‘Beejamrit’, ‘Jiwamrit’ and ‘Ghan-Giwamrit’.

The SMS (horticulture) spoke on application of drone technology in agriculture, while the SMS in animal science explained on scientific poultry farming.

Chicks were also distributed to participants.

The head of the KVK urged the famers to use new technologies at their agricultural lands to enhance their income.

Twenty-six farmers from different villages attended the programme.