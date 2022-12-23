Geto Sora advances to semis of int’l badminton c’ship

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 Dec: Geto Sora from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, advanced to the semifinals in the U-9 category of the Tops Arena Boys’ International Junior Badminton Championship here in Malaysia on Thursday.

However, Sora lost in the U-11 quarterfinal match on the same day.

Currently, Sora is in the first position in the U-9 category, which is in Group A. There are two groups in the U-9 category: A and B.

Sora was in the second position in the Group B U-11 category.

There are eight groups in the U-11 category: A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.