KHONSA, 22 Dec: The anti-drug squad of the Tirap police apprehended two drug peddlers in the intervening night of 21 and 22 December, and seized approximately 71 gms of suspected brown sugar from their possession.

The arrestees have been identified as Nokthom Wangsu (42), of Hualam village, and Sanphua Wangsu (26), of Chasa village.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the police station here, and investigation is underway. (DIPRO)