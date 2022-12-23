MLA distributes relief to families affected by fire

BOMDILA, 22 Dec: Local MLA Dongru Siongju on Thursday provided immediate relief to the eight families rendered homeless by the fire that had occurred near Sahara Tyre here in West Kameng district on late Wednesday evening.

Along with the MLA, ADC Sang Khandu, the bazaar secretary, and members of the standing board of disaster management visited the site on Thursday morning for spot verification.

The fire broke out at around 8:15 pm on Wednesday. District Disaster Management Officer Mindu Zomba, the town magistrate, the DSP and the Bomdila PS OC reached the spot, and, with the help of the fire brigade, doused the flames completely.

SP B Bharat Reddy, the DDMO and administrative officers also rushed to the spot.

No casualty was reported.

Blankets, bags of rice, dal, mustard oil, salt, etc, were distributed as immediate relief to eight families.