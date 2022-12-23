Ziro WPS receives ISO certification

ZIRO, 22 Dec: The women police station (WPS) here in Lower Subansiri district has become the second WPS in the state to get an ISO certification for its effective functioning and for controlling crimes against women.

The Seppa WPS in East Kameng district is the other one in the state to have received an ISO certification.

Commending the key role of Ziro WPS OC, Inspector Pansam Mirip in facilitating the achievement of the remarkable feat and bringing laurels to the district, Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Singhal urged the WPS team to keep up their spirit of professionalism, dedication and devotion in discharging their duties.

Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) president Hibu Lilly and general secretary Leegang Anya also congratulated the WPS, and said that the WPS was established “after the AWAZ had taken up a molestation case against a young girl in 2016 and written to the CM, union minister Kiren Rijiju and local MLA Tage Taki, pleading for establishment of a women police station in the face of rising crimes against women in the district.”

“We are delighted to learn that our women police are doing well and getting recognition for their good work,” they added.

Established in April 2021, the Ziro WPS has augmented better reporting of crimes against women and improved legal awareness on various women- and child-related issues, which has led to reduction in women-related crimes in the district.

The police station boasts of a well-furnished room for the OC, a helpdesk, a record room, a child-friendly room, a CCTNS room, a hygienic lock-up, a properly maintained visitor seating area, and a restroom, among other things. (DIPRO)