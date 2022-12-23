NHPC extends last date for receiving applications under scholarship scheme

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The NHPC has extended the last date of receiving filled-in application forms for scholarships under the ‘NHPC sports scholarship scheme for upcoming sportspersons’ up to 5 January, 2023.

The NHPC is inviting applications from eligible applicants for scholarships under the scheme for 16 games: football, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, archery, athletics, shooting, cricket, swimming, wrestling, volleyball, bridge, table tennis, chess, badminton, and para sports.

“These scholarships are aimed to be given to promising young players between the age of 14 and 19 years (14 and 24 years for para sports) with a view to encourage their talent and create a talent pool of sportspersons during their formative years of education,” the NHPC informed in a release.

“There is provision of maximum 32 scholarships in the 16 games (two scholarships in each game). The applications shall be considered for scholarships in two categories, ie, ‘elite scholar’ and ‘scholar’, based on the fulfilment of the required criteria,” it said.

The scholarships will be given for a period of three years.

The elite scholars will receive scholarship of Rs 12,000 per month for the first year, Rs 13,000 per month for the second year, and Rs 14,000 per month for the third year.

Scholars will receive scholarship of Rs 9,000 per month for the first year, Rs 10,000 per month for the second year, and Rs 11,000 per month for the third year.

“Apart from this, some other benefits will also be provided under this scholarship scheme. The details regarding the scholarship scheme are available in the ‘career’ corner of the NHPC website www.nhpcindia.com,” it said.