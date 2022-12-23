School safety awareness prog held

KOLORIANG, 22 Dec: A ‘familiarisation-cum-school safety awareness programme’ on various disasters was conducted at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Thursday by the Kurung Kumey District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the 12th Bn NDRF.

During the programme, which was inaugurated by Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia in the presence of the SP and the teachers and students of the GHSS and VKV Koloriang, the NDRF team demonstrated earthquake and flood safety tips. The fire services team from Koloriang also participated in the programme.

Kurung Kumey DDMO (i/c) K Kholie informed that similar programmes will be conducted at the DC office campus, the Nyapin GHSS, and the Sangram GHSS on 23, 26 and 27 December, respectively. (DIPRO)