Over 1,000 benefit from SAD camp

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: A total of 1,703 beneficiaries availed of various services provided by 30 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at the government secondary school in P Sector here in the Itanagar Capital Region on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated jointly by Ward 11 Corporator Gida Kaniar and Ward 12 Corporator Tai Yakhiya, in the presence of ADC Jiken Bomjen, and others.

During the camp, the corporators handed over certificates to the winners of the essay competition on ‘Good governance’ which had been held on 19 December at the GUPS, Pappu Nallah, as part of the Good Governance Week.

In the college-level essay competition, Langpu Dadu and Chakja Nilling, both from DNGC, secured the 1st and the 2nd position, respectively, while in the higher secondary school level, Sima Tok from GHSS Arunodaya, Neelam Tunia from GHSS Kankarnallah, and Ruth Degion from GHSS Ganga secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position, respectively. (DIPRO)