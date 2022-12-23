Implementation of schemes reviewed

KHONSA, 22 Dec: The status of various central and state government schemes in Tirap district were reviewed during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday as part of the Good Governance Week.

Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga, who presided over the meeting, appealed to the project implementing agencies not to compromise with the quality of work. He also asked the implementing agencies to share the difficulties they face while implementing projects.

“There should be coordination among various departments of the government for proper implementation of developmental projects,” the DC said, and added that “the projects should be selected in consultation with the user agency, as per their requirement.”

MLA Wanglam Sawin said that “the government is determined to make everyone self-reliant,” and asked the ArSRLM to coordinate with the agriculture and allied sectors of the district.

Earlier, DC Hento Karga inspected the fair price shops (FPS) in Lapnan and Khela, and interacted with the FPS licensees.

The DC also inaugurated the Rangsom Hum temple, adjacent to the Care Me Home Drugs De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju. (DIPRO)