Training prog on preparing GPDP

DIYUM, 22 Dec: A three-day training programme on preparation of a thematic gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), based on the nine themes of localisation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), for Diyum block began here in Changlang district on Thursday.

The training programme, being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development, in collaboration with the DPDO, was inaugurated by Diyun ZPM Mukesh Deori, and Tamar Baki and Javon Samon are the trainers.

All the gram panchayat members of Diyun panchayat, along with officials of all line departments are participating in the programme. (DIPRO)