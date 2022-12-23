ECI reviews status of spl summary revision

PASIGHAT, 22 Dec: Election Commissioner of India (ECI) Arun Goel on Thursday reviewed the status of the Special Summary Revision-2023 for Arunachal Pradesh, and other initiatives and activities to ramp up voters’ enrolment in the state.

During a meeting with Joint CEO Liken Koyu, East Siang DEO Tayi Taggu, and EROs and AEROs of the district here, Goel asked them to “continue to organise special outreach awareness camps under SVEEP to reach the last man,” and added that “social media outreach to youths will help in boosting the enrolment of young eligible youths for encouraging their participation in the democratic process.”

“Various apps of the ECI help the youths in seamless voter enrolment through digital mode,” he said. He also took feedback and listened to the issues faced during various elections-related activities.

The ECI also visited the Berung polling station and Polling Station No 4 in the Pasighat East assembly constituency, and interacted with BLOs Boyem Jerang and Onyo Rome and some of the voters and presiding officers regarding the challenges faced, pertaining to the enrolment process.

Earlier, Koyu made a presentation on the Special Summary Revision-2023 and various actions and initiatives undertaken by the CEO. (DIPRO)