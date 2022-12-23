Veer Nari Samman Diwas celebrated

LONGDING, 22 Dec: The Assam Rifles’ (AR) Veer Nari Samman Diwas was celebrated here on Thursday, as part of the Good Governance Week, by the Wancho Assam Rifles Welfare Association (WARWA) to pay tributes to the widows of fallen soldiers.

During the programme, veer naris from the district were felicitated with mementoes and certificates.

40 AR Commandant, Col KS Gill informed that the day is celebrated “to honour the supreme sacrifice to gallant soldiers who laid their life in the line of duty.”

He said that, “despite limited budget, it is our endeavour to upgrade the memorials of the fallen soldiers Lance Naik late Rangpha Wangjen, Rifleman late Longdon Wangsu, and Rifleman late Khampai Wangsu.”

He said also that the AR is “determined to provide necessary help towards the education of the children in all possible ways.”

He informed also about the AR Welfare Association in Shillong (Meghalaya), which conducts the ‘ex-servicemen Assam Rifles compassionate ground recruitment rally’ for recruiting the children of fallen soldiers, and assured to provide necessary support in ensuring that the veer naris receive the ex gratia which they are entitled to.

Longding DC Bani Lego said: “It’s only because of the sacrifices of the soldiers that we can sleep peacefully in our homes.”

He informed that the widow of martyr Longdon Wangsu has already been absorbed in a job under the district administration.

The DC said that he has requested all the departments to “give preference to the veer naris if any vacancies are reported.”

“The administration is making necessary communication with the state government to absorb the veer naris in government jobs to provide them a sustainable livelihood opportunity,” Lego added.

He further said that “Wanchos are one of the highest numbers in armed forces from Arunachal Pradesh,” and cautioned the people against indulging in drugs and other harmful substances.

He assured to provide all possible help to the veer naris, the WARWA, and the ex-servicemen. (DIPRO)