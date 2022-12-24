DCM inspects MFP, integrated farm

BANDERDEWA, 23 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the Mega Food Park (MFP) and the Green Gold integrated farm in Dolikoto here in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday to inspect the site, comprising 75 acres of land, 200 hectares of rubber plantation, 100 hectares of Thailand seedless lemon plantation, 5 hectares of freshwater fishery ponds, dairy farms, and various livestock farms, including piggery, goatery, fishery, and duckery.

The MFP will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youths of the region. As of now, the integrated farm employs more than 300 skilled and unskilled unemployed youths. Meanwhile, four-lane road connectivity, a 4-km-long RCC boundary wall, and land development spanning 50 acres have been completed at the MFP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein said that “Arunachal has one of the highest land banks towards becoming the food bowl of India.”

“We have initiated many subsidised schemes like Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana, and Atmanirbhar Plantation Yojana to enhance farmers’ productivity and income, and also to achieve self-reliant agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The DCM advocated “formulating a roadmap for agriculture and horticulture development through effective policy implementation in the state,” and called for “fast-track single-window clearance to facilitate the establishment of food processing units and agro-based industries through ease of doing business.”

Once it becomes functional, the MFP will accommodate 35 food industries on 73.5 acres of land, indirectly employing more than 5 lakh farmers of the state. The multi-sector MFP will comprise rice and flour mills, snack units, canning units, pickle units, squashes and juice units, bakery units, sweet and savoury units, ready-to-eat packaged food units, frozen and RTI units, and ancillary units, along with dairy, meat and seafood units, and such.

In order to facilitate early establishment of the MFP, Mein has directed the industry & forest department to “expedite the process of diversion of the Dorpong reserve forest for forest clearance.” He also assured to “look into the link road from the bypass road to Hollongi, connecting rural villages, in order to facilitate transportation of their agricultural produce.”

Mein inaugurated the Green Gold Resort at the integrated farm, situated 29 kms from Itanagar, 15 kms from Donyi Polo Airport, and 7 kms from the Harmuti railway station. The resort is expected to boost tourist footfalls in the area.

The DCM also inspected the 33 kv power station and the 3 mld water treatment plant, which are currently under construction. Once completed, the complete support infrastructure will ensure reliable and consistent supply of energy and water to the park.

The commencement of the park is set to generate up to 5,000 direct employment, and will play a crucial role in bringing down the unemployment rate in the state.

The annual revenue projection of the MFP is expected to touch Rs 450-500 crore, with a collective investment of around Rs 250 crore into the project.

Mein was accompanied by, among others, Industry & Commerce Minister Tumke Bagra, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, and the lead promoter of the MFP, Likha Maaj. (DCM’s PR Cell)