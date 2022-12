NAMET, 23 Dec: A total of 659 beneficiaries availed of various services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised at Namet village by the Tawang district administration on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tawang ADC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, in the presence of Kitpi ZPM Tenzin, DPO Choiki Dondup, EAC Kitpi Tsering Chedon, and others. (DIPRO)