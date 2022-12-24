Water supply system inaugurated

LATHAO, 23 Dec: Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated a lift water supply system, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, here in Namsai district on Friday, in the presence of ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC CR Khampa, and others.

The MLA also visited the houses of beneficiaries to inspect and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, and lauded the department concerned for setting up the system.

“Clean water is the basis to a healthy life and keeps diseases away,” he said, and urged all to “share responsibility in the management of the asset.”

The ZPC also spoke.

With a tank capacity of 70 kl, the project will cater to two villages, providing potable drinking water to 104 households, schools, anganwadi centres and community toilets, covering a population of 859.

“A first of its kind in the state, the project can be operated through mobile on real-time monitoring and is designed for sustaining 30 years of lifespan,” the Namsai DIPRO informed.

During the event, the ownership of the unit was handed over to the village water & sanitation committee, and an operator was appointed to regulate the water supply, the DIPRO added.