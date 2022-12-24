Capacity bldg programme concludes

TAWANG, 23 Dec: A month-long capacity building and skill development programme on butter lamp-making, organised by the district industries centre, in collaboration with the Women Welfare Association (WWA), Tawang, concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo encouraged the trainees to “undertake such training to gain skill, especially in local products.”

Stressing on the importance of preserving art and tradition, he said, “Our ancestors lived healthy lives because, along with a healthy diet, they used traditional plates and cups made of clay, which are not only eco-friendly but also beneficial to one’s health in the long run.”

Tawang DDI Tsering Drema presented a brief on the activities undertaken during the training programme.

WWA Tawang member Tashi Wangmu, along with trainees and officers and staffs of the district industries & skill development department also attended the programme.

Lham Tsering was the master trainer. (DIPRO)