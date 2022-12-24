Goel for 100% enrolment of eligible voters in LDV

ROING, 23 Dec: Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel, who is on a tour of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, asked the electoral officers of the district to “try for 100 percent enrolment of the eligible voters in the electoral roll,” and to improve the electors-population ratio.

During a meeting here with the DEO, EROs and AEROs on Friday, Goel asked them to ensure that “all dead, shifted and absent voters should be deleted from e-roll, following the due process.”

DEO Soumya Saurabh assured to “work towards cent percent enrolment of genuine voters in the district.”

ERO Pime Keche also spoke.

Goel also visited the Bolung polling station and the Roing-I polling station and interacted with the AEROs, BLOs and voters of the areas. (DIPRO)