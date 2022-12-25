bookTouX organising short filmmaking challenge

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: For the first time in the Northeast, bookTouX is organising a unique filmmaking challenge as part of the bookTouX Film Festival.

The bookTouX Film Festival is a weeklong filmmaking challenge. Those who have registered for the contest have to make a film in a week’s time.

The theme will be announced on 2 January.

The film can be either fiction or non-fiction, or animation. The length of the film must be between 5 and 10 minutes, and it can be in any of the languages spoken in the Northeast.

The competition is pan-Northeast and filmmakers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura can take part in it.

The best film will get Rs 50,000, while the best director, scriptwriter and cinematographer will get Rs 20,000 each.

Seven selected films also stand to win Rs 5,000 each. There will be a special jury’s choice award also.

The jury members include noted filmmakers like Haobam Paban and Sonia Nepram, among others.

The last date of registration for the bookTouX Film Festival is 2 January, 2023. The participants will have to make their films from 3 to 10 January, 2023.

The registration fee is Rs 1,000.

The winners will be announced on 18 January, and the prizes will be distributed during the grand finale of the festival, to be held in Imphal, Manipur, on 21 January.

“This film festival is an endeavour of bookToux to nurture and provide a platform to the upcoming filmmakers from the Northeast. This is going to be an annual film festival,” it informed in a release.

Detailed information is available on https://booktoux.com/btxfest.