Nat’l Consumer Day celebrated

KOMBO RAGLAM/NAHARLAGUN, 24 Dec: The legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department celebrated the National Consumer Day, in collaboration with the CRO unit, at Kombo Raglam village in West Siang district on Saturday.

The day is observed on 24 December every year to spread awareness about consumers’ rights and responsibilities.

Attending the programme, themed ‘Alternative disputes resolution for quick redressal of consumer disputes’, Raglam GPC Marge Ado said that “people should spend their hard-earned money judiciously and take care while purchasing goods.”

LMCA Assistant Controller Jomba Komgo presented practical demonstrations on ‘Know your LPG cylinder dispensing pumps’, packaged commodities, Agmark, Hallmark, and manipulation of weights and measures.

In Naharlagun, the LMCA department observed the National Consumer Day at the department’s headquarters on Sunday.

On the occasion, Legal Metrology Assistant Controller Debia Tana flagged off a ‘designed vehicle’ of the department.

Tana highlighted the aims and objectives of the department, while retired legal metrology assistant controller KP Tago motivated the current publicity team.

LMCA Controller Hoktum Ori also spoke.

Awareness programmes were conducted at the GHSS in Naharlagun and the GSS in Nirjuli on 22 and 23 December, respectively, as part of the event.

Tana demonstrated fraudulent practices while using weighing instruments, besides demonstrating food colouring, and advised the consumers to be “careful while buying edible items from markets to remain safe from substandard quality.”

Legal Metrology Inspector Tarh Sonu highlighted the consumers’ rights and responsibilities, and the consumer disputes redressal mechanism. He also educated the consumers about how and where to file complaints. (With DIPRO input)