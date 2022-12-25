U-17 Boys’ & Girls’ State Level Kho-Kho Tournament underway

TEZU, 24 Dec: The U-17 Boys’ & Girls’ State Level School Games Kho-Kho Tournament 2022-23, being organised by the Lohit district administration under the aegis of the education department, began at the Jubilee Ground here in Lohit district on Saturday.

MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the event in the presence of Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, All Assam Kho-Kho Association secretary Gobinda Kalita, Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul, former minister Dr Mohesh Chai, Secondary Education Deputy Director S Rongrang, and others.

Four hundred players from 16 districts of the state are participating in the tournament, which has 60 team officials and 30 technical officials from Assam, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

The opening match was played between the boys’ teams from Papum Pare and East Siang districts. The latter won the match by 17-3 points, while in the second match, played between Capital Complex and Leparada, the latter won by 20-17 points.

In the girls’ opening match, played between East Siang and Anjaw, the former won by 19-5 points, and in the second match, played between Capital Complex and Upper Siang, the former won by 16-14 points. Papum Pare defeated Siang by 5-3 points in the third match. (DIPRO)