LEDP on tailoring underway

ABULYANG, 29 Dec: Over 30 odd SHG members of the Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (SAMCSL), under the aegis of the Apatani Baptist Church Association, are participating in a month-long livelihood & enterprise development programme (LEDP) on tailoring, which was inaugurated by NABARD Deputy General Manager (DGM) BP Mishra here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday, in the presence of NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang, bankers, and others.

Sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, the training programme is being implemented by the SAMCSL.

Addressing the gathering, the DGM said that the training would “enhance the capabilities and capacities of SHG members through

bridging the skill gaps, imparting appropriate skill upgradation and support provided for common facility centre by the NABARD through grant-based support towards the cost of 15 foot pedal sewing machines and interlock stitch machine, besides other training materials, tools, etc.”

He also dwelt on “the lack of vocational skills in taking up income-generating activities, and lack of access to information and expertise on various aspects of setting up and managing successful enterprises for income generation and livelihood through capacity building programmes like micro enterprise development programme and LEDPs.”

Lowang in his address said that the training programme “will not only develop skill in tailoring but also fetch additional income for the members and make them economically independent, instil self-confidence, and help them become self-enterprising in this field.”

He said that, “as the training machines (tailoring machines) provided under this programme would ultimately become the asset of the society, they can continue training for a longer period to gain perfection in this craft.”

Lead District Manager AK Choudhary educated the participants about the social security schemes like the PMSBY, the PMJJBY and the APY, and advised them to avail the insurance and pension benefits under these schemes.

He also advised the SHG members to “make use of the training programme to the fullest and come out with success story, so as to enable the banks to finance the working capital requirement of the trainees.”