Awareness prog on violation of child rights

SANGRAM, 29 Dec: An awareness programme on violation of child rights was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) at the government higher secondary school here in Kurung Kumey district on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu explained the objective of organising awareness programmes on child rights, and on the illegal practice of child marriage in the interior parts of the state. She also stressed the need to have a designated lady SI at the police station to deal with child-related cases.

Commission members Ngurang Achung and Niri Chongrowju made a presentation on the laws on child labour, child trafficking, the RTE Act, the POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Films on child labour and sexual abuse were also screened.

Later, the APSCPCR team, accompanied by government officers, visited the Kuang Yarda anganwadi centre, the police station, and the government upper primary school in Sangram.