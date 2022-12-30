Measures in place to ensure benefits reach villagers directly: DCM

CHONGKHAM, 29 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the benefits of the various government schemes currently being implemented go directly to the villagers.

Chairing a meeting here in Namsai district on Thursday, the DCM also stressed on the role of information technology and social media in bringing greater transparency in all phases of development.

He emphasised on implementing a stringent monitoring system to ensure that the schemes reach their intended beneficiaries.

The villagers of the area submitted a joint memorandum to the DCM, enumerating their issues and demands. The DCM assured them that the matters would be “taken up on priority basis and will be implemented in effective phases.”

Mein also emphasised the importance of “conserving freshwater fish as a major source of food and livelihood for many communities,” and suggested taking steps to ensure that freshwater fishes are “properly managed and protected to ensure their sustainability.”

Stressing on generating awareness about conservation of the region’s rich flora and fauna, he suggested that “the administration should provide incentives to promote conservation activities.”

He also called for raising awareness on HIV/AIDS, and urged the people to support HIV and AIDS patients.

The DCM urged women SHGs to ensure “inclusive growth and strengthening of the regional economy,” adding that “proactive steps are being taken to establish street vendor and village market sheds at Guna Nagar and other feasible villages.”

Mein also highlighted the matter of providing financial assistance and skill development training to empower SHGs and local small businesses.

The meeting was attended by, among others, DC CR Khampa, ZPC Urmila Manchekhun, and Cho-ngkham ZPM Jenia Namchoom. (DCM’s PR Cell)