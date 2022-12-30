School’s golden jubilee celebration ends

Correspondent

ROTE, 29 Dec: The yearlong golden jubilee celebration of the Epo Padung Memorial Primary School in Rote village in Lower Siang district concluded on Wednesday with felicitation of eminent persons and an alumni meet.

Attending the celebration, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina recalled “the immense social contributions of Epo Padung, who spearheaded the establishment of the primary school in the area during the 1970s.”

He also commended the role of the school’s founder headmaster, Rajani Kanta Chutia, “for his sacrifices in making the school functional.”

“Teacher Chutia had come from Assam, crossing the rough terrain, and opened the school at its present location (Rote village). He had sacrificed a lot for the development of primary education in Koyu area despite all odds,” the MLA said.

Among others, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, Lower Siang DDSE Marte Koyu, and ZPM Nyagom Padu recalled the contributions of late Epo Padung and Chutia. The latter is presently residing in Sissiborgaon in Assam.

The organisers of the celebration honoured teacher Rajani Kanta Chutia with an appreciation certificate and a memento, which were received by his son Prof Mridu Pavan Chutia.

A plantation drive and a cultural programme were also organised to mark the end of the golden jubilee celebration.