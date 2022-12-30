State Level School Games Kho-Kho Tournament 2022-23 finals

E/Siang emerges winner in boys’ and girls’ categories

TEZU, 29 Dec: In the final matches of the State Level School Games Kho-Kho Tournament 2022-23 played here in Lohit district on Thursday, East Siang emer-ged as the winner in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the boys’ event, East Siang defeated Lohit, while in the girls’ category, it defeated Papum Pare.

Namsai and Lohit secured the third place in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

Earlier, attending the final match, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh said that a total of 400 girls and boys from all the districts of the state participated in the tournament.

“Organising such tournaments will encourage indigenous games in the state,” he said.

Also present on the occasion was Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh general secretary Huto Bui, who spoke about the evolution of kho-kho in Arunachal and credited the VKV and the RKM schools and their teachers for introducing the game in the state.

He also donated a kho-kho mat to the Kho-Kho Association of Lohit district.

Among others, Lohit ZPC Dasula Krisikro, the IGGC principal, and the DDSE were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)