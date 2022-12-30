Memorial volleyball tourney held

DAPORIJO, 29 Dec: Six teams participated in the 3rd edition of the Late Dubi Rumte Jeram Memorial Volleyball Tournament, which concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

Chetam Sporting Club B Team defeated Remin Sporting Club in the final match.

Mritam Joy was adjudged the best player of the match, and Chetam Sporting Club A Team was adjudged the ‘best discipline team’.

The prizes were given away by Dr Jei Mara. Tagin Cultural Society president Largi Rigia and Si-Donyi festival celebration committee secretary Rukdam Jeram had inaugurated the tournament, which was held as part of the Si-Donyi celebration.