3 more arrested in paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with the question paper leakage in the APPSCCE-2017 and other examinations.

Two of them are government employees.

The arrested persons are Pakke-Kessang HDO Matin Yaying (27), TGT Obur Jerang (28), and one Hanggung Yaying (52), SIC (Vigilance) SP Anant MIttal said.

“The arrests were made after detailed interrogation, technical and financial analysis of the suspects,” the SP said.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to 37, Mittal said.

The SP said that the SIC investigation into the paper leak scam is ongoing and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail.

“All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation. The SIC is committed to ensuring justice to the aggrieved,” he said.

Further, all complaints related to other examinations conducted by the APPSC from 2014 onwards have been amalgamated with the instant case for detailed investigation, the SP added.