Prog on promotion of integrated fish farming underway

YACHULI, 31 Dec: Thirty-seven fish farmers of Yachuli and Ziro blocks are participating in a 10-month-long programme on ‘Promotion of fishery-based integrated fish farming system models for livelihood improvement’, being organised by the Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here.

During the inaugural session on Friday, NABARD GM Partho Saha advised the participants regarding “the best uses of integration with fish and livestock technologies for doubling the farmers’ income,” while Yachuli ADC (i/c) Tashi Wangcchu Thongdok advised the fish farmers to avoid using chemical substances in any farming activity.

“Pig and duck being highly consumed in the district, farmers must develop technology with fish-cum-pig/duck production,” he added.

Itanagar-based SHRDI senior scientist Dr Nagung Camder Tok delivered lectures on “fish-cum-duckery and fish-cum-piggery of integrated farming system for sustainable locally available resource utilisation,” the KVK informed in a release.

Yachuli CO Toko Anu, NABARD DDM M Lowang, and the Ziro SBI manager also spoke, it said.